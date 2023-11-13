Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister to Donald Trump, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister to former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86, according two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Barry, who worked as a U.S. federal court judge for decades, was found dead inside her Fifth Avenue home on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the sources told NBC New York.

Police publicly confirmed that an 86-year-old was found dead in the home with no signs of injuries or trauma, but did not identify the woman.

Barry was born in Queens in 1937 and was the eldest child of Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. While working in the U.S. Attorney's Office, she was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1983. She was later appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton.

She served in that role until 2017, when she took inactive status and gave up her court staff two weeks after her younger brother was inaugurated as president, the Associated Press reported. Her retirement as an appellate judge in 2019 ended a civil misconduct inquiry following allegations in a New York Times article that she and her siblings, including then-President Trump, evaded inheritance taxes.

Police are investigating the matter, though no criminality is suspected, sources said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment from NBC News.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.