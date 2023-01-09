COVID-19

Masks Return for Many Students Across Greater Boston

While Boston Public Schools urges mask wearing, other learning institutions are mandating masks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

More school districts have resorted to masking up recently, amid rising concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Beginning on Monday, students at public schools in Chelsea will be required to wear masks indoors, according to a letter sent out Friday by Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. The superintendent cited the CDC's community risk designation for the county -- which includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors -- as the reason behind the district's move.

Chelsea, however, is not the only community where more students may be in masks.

Students in Boston returned to class on Wednesday after their break and are now temporarily being urged to wear masks.
Boston Public Schools has urged mask wearing since students returned from winter break last Wednesday, although the district has not mandated the policy. The masking guidance is in effect through Friday, meant to curb COVID-19 spread following holiday gatherings and travel.

Students at UMASS Boston will be under a mask mandate beginning Monday.

The university made that announcement on Friday, saying that it would be reinstituting its mask requirement for people, regardless of vaccination status.

