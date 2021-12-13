Mass. 2nd Grader Meets Waffles the Police Dog After Sending Sweet Letter

A second grader in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, sent an adorable letter to the city's police department asking if she could meet Officer Waffles because she thought he was "super duper cute."

Avery Romano shared in her letter that she loves Waffles so much, and she also has a dog of her own -- a puggle named Cody.

There was a cute puppy drawing, too, and she said she hopes the officers have an awesome day every day.

How could Tewksbury police turn down such a sweet request? They couldn't.

Officers brought Police K-9 Waffles to meet Avery and her classmates at the Dewing School, as well as several other classes, too.

The visit put a smile on everyone's face, Tewksbury police said.