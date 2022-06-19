Mass. Announces Vaccine Eligibility for Children 6 Months and Older

Children from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old are now eligible to receive the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, June 21.

The announcement Sunday from the Baker/Polito administration comes after the Centers for Disease Control recently approved vaccination against COVID-19 for children under 5 years old.

For eligible children under 5 years, the Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses, while the Moderna vaccine consists of two pediatric doses.

Over 400 locations are expected to be capable of delivering doses to children under 5 years, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Great news, Massachusetts!



The Administration announced today, children ages 6 months and older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



“The vaccine for this age group has been rigorously tested and we encourage parents to add this vaccine to the list of critical vaccinations their children should receive," said Dr. Estevan Garcia, a pediatrician and chief medical offficer at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. "We urge parents to reach out to their child’s health care provider with any questions they may have.”

Parents can schedule an appointment for their child beginning on Tuesday using Massachusetts' VaxFinder tool, which will provide appointment listings in community health centers, pharmacies, state-supported vaccination sites, and mobile clinics. Parents are also heavily encouraged to reach out to their child's primary health care provider to make an appointment.

The statement from the state Department of Health and Human Services also indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine is free, and proof of insurance or an ID are not required to be vaccinated.

According to officials, over 84% of the state's population is vaccinated, and over half of the adults in the state also received a booster shot.

Parents who would like to learn more about vaccinating their child under 5 years are encouraged to visit mass.gov/COVIDvaccineyoungkids.