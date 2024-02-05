Boston Business Journal

Mass. business confidence hits 11-month high

By Trajan Warren

Business confidence in Massachusetts started the new year on an optimistic note, hitting an 11-month high. 

The confidence rate among Massachusetts businesses landed at 53.5 for January, the fourth consecutive month the confidence rate has been above 50, according to the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index.

