Mass. Cannabis Control Commission executive director resigns

Shawn Collins is officially stepping down as executive director of the Cannabis Control Commission after weeks of speculation about his future with the state agency.
Collins, the inaugural executive director of the regulatory body, served for six years. His official last day will be Dec. 4, according to the commission's acting chair, Ava Calendar Concepcion, who announced his departure at a public meeting Thursday.
