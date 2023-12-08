Mass. cannabis equity fund money, blocked for months, will finally flow

Struggling cannabis equity businesses may soon — finally — see millions of dollars in promised state funding after more than a year of waiting now that Gov. Maura Healey has signed a supplemental budget into law.

The Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund was created in August 2022 as part of a major cannabis bill. The fund was intended to collect 15% of cannabis sales taxes in order to help cannabis entrepreneurs from communities disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs.

