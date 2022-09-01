Mass. Correction Officer Attacked by Inmate

A Massachusetts correction officer was seriously hurt when they were attacked by an inmate at MCI-Shirley on Wednesday, according to the Department of Correction.

DOC said the inmate assaulted the officer with a metal object while in the gymnasium of the building. Other staff had to step in to stop the attack, which knocked the officer unconscious.

The officer was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The inmate was removed from the general population for the time being and will complete an internal discipline process. The District Attorney's Office was notified of the attack.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MCI-Shirley is a medium-security state prison in Shirley, Massachusetts.

No other details were immediately available.