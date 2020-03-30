coronavirus

Gov. Baker to Give Update on Coronavirus Response in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials on Sunday said four more people had died from the COVID-19 outbreak as the state's total number of cases rose by nearly 700.

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to brief the public Monday on the Massachusetts' response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 48 people in the state.

Baker and other officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the media during Sunday's coronavirus task force press conference and offered up his support of the federal government's decision to extend social distancing guidelines until April 30th in an attempt to mitigate the impact of coronavirus in the country.

On Sunday, health officials announced four new deaths from COVID-19. The victims were a man in his 80s from Essex County; a woman in her 90s from Middlesex County; a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County and a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County.

More Coronavirus News

education 18 hours ago

College Seniors Hurried to Squeeze in Last School Memories

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Mass. Launches Portal For Donations of Protective Gear Amid Pandemic

The woman in Middlesex County and the woman from Berkshire County were known to have preexisting conditions.

Also Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 698 new cases since a day earlier, bringing the state's total to 4,955.

Baker has been cautioning that the number of cases would likely rise as testing for the virus ramped up across the state.

The mayor announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city among the homeless community last week.

On Saturday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had signed off on a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts on Friday, freeing up funds for the Commonwealth. Baker said earlier in the week he had submitted the request.

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Schools and non-emergency day care centers remain closed through the end of April, while a stay-at-home advisory for residents is currently in effect until April 7.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us