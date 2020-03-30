Gov. Charlie Baker is set to brief the public Monday on the Massachusetts' response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 48 people in the state.

Baker and other officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the media during Sunday's coronavirus task force press conference and offered up his support of the federal government's decision to extend social distancing guidelines until April 30th in an attempt to mitigate the impact of coronavirus in the country.

On Sunday, health officials announced four new deaths from COVID-19. The victims were a man in his 80s from Essex County; a woman in her 90s from Middlesex County; a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County and a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County.

The woman in Middlesex County and the woman from Berkshire County were known to have preexisting conditions.

Also Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 698 new cases since a day earlier, bringing the state's total to 4,955.

Baker has been cautioning that the number of cases would likely rise as testing for the virus ramped up across the state.

The mayor announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city among the homeless community last week.

On Saturday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had signed off on a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts on Friday, freeing up funds for the Commonwealth. Baker said earlier in the week he had submitted the request.

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Schools and non-emergency day care centers remain closed through the end of April, while a stay-at-home advisory for residents is currently in effect until April 7.