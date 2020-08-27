Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Charlie Baker was set to update the public on Massachusetts response to the coronavirus Thursday morning.

Baker was scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. at an event in Springfield at which local officials were expected to make an announcement about a redevelopment plan.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 315 new coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths, with the coronavirus testing rate holding a steady 1.1%.

There have now been 8,755 confirmed deaths and 117,085 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's daily COVID-19 report.

The scheduled remarks come after Baker on Tuesday said he had no immediate plan to move forward in the state's reopening process -- despite modest gains in the fight against the coronavirus -- saying his administration was focused on schools reopening in the fall.

"I think we're going to pretty much stay where we are," Baker said at a press conference Tuesday. "Our primary focus at this point is the colleges reopening, whether it's remote or kids coming back to school; and with the K-12 school reopening."

He added: "We want to focus our efforts and time on (schools reopening) and don't anticipate doing anything in regards to the current state of play on the guidance and advisories with respect to other businesses."

Gov. Baker provides a COVID-19 update from Wheel Works Bicycle Store and announces the "My Local MA" campaign, urging residents to shop at local stores while practicing social distancing during the sales tax free weekend.

Baker earlier this month said he was pausing the state's reopening plan amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. That meant the state would refrain from entering the second step of Phase 3 of the reopening plan and reduce the outdoor gathering limit from 100 to 50.

Baker said his administration was in constant contact with universities and communities about how to enforce social distancing guidelines when the academic year begins, amid concerns about incoming students potentially spreading the virus.

Northeastern University students will be tested for COVID-19 every three days and workers will be tested twice a week throughout the semester in an attempt to prevent outbreaks.

Over the weekend, some incoming freshmen at Northeastern University said they planned to party on campus in an Instagram poll over the weekend. Official letters sent to 115 students threatened to rescind their admission to the university if they didn't send a reply acknowledging that they would comply with the school's code of conduct.

The governor urged people to continue wearing masks practicing social distancing and adhering to guidelines for gatherings. He said health officials had learned of a wedding event in Rhode Island attended by some Massachusetts residents, after which every attendee except one tested positive for COVID-19.