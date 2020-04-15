Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was scheduled to brief the public Wednesday on his administration's response to the coronavirus as the state braces for what Baker describes as "difficult days and weeks ahead."

Baker and other officials were expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 113 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 957. The state has reported 28,163 confirmed cases of the disease.

Baker said Tuesday the state was preparing for the "worst case scenario" as the crisis cases continue to increase.

Part of that planning involves opening field hospitals like the one at Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay that Baker toured Tuesday. The new field hospital will have a 94-bed capacity and is expected to begin taking patients on Monday.

Baker also said Tuesday that his administration has started talking about reopening the state's economy, but there is much work to be done before a plan like that can be put into motion.

Gov. Baker provides a COVID-19 update in Massachusetts.

"Contact tracing and testing will be important," he said. "We think at the end of the day, testing, tracing, isolation, quarantine -- those are big parts of any legitimate effort to reopen."

The governor said he will work collaboratively with the six other states -- including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island -- that have formed a joint task force to look into when the reopening of the economy could begin.

Pharmacists are waiting for state guidance to begin coronavirus testing after getting federal authorization to do so last week.

"We're going to work collaboratively, but we're going to do in the end what's right for Massachusetts," he said. "Reversing course too soon, opening up before we're ready and have a plan in place to make sure we can monitor and measure will only make matters worse."

The state has been bracing for an expected surge in coronavirus cases, with the increase still expected in the coming weeks.

The War Memorial Recreational Center in Cambridge has become an emergency shelter for the homeless and for people who need a place to quarantine during the coronavirus crisis.

Baker said on Friday that data in recent days has suggested the peak may be closer to April 20 and is expected to be around 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day.

Existing hospital capacity can be seen on the state's website: https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-hospital-capacity-and-surge-response