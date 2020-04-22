Mass. Gov. Baker to Update Public on Coronavirus Response

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was scheduled to brief the public Wednesday on his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, a day after announcing all schools would be closed for the remainder of the year.

Baker was expected to speak at 12 p.m.

On Monday, the state reported 103 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,809. The total number of positive cases has reached 39,643.

Baker's announcement that schools would close was not a major surprise, considering the state has emerged as one of the nation's coronavirus hotspots.

“It’s the right thing do considering the facts on the ground at this point. At this point in time there is no authoritative guidance with respect to how to operate schools safely and how to get kids to and from school safely," Baker said.

Baker also announced that his order closing all non-emergency child care programs will be extended until June 29, with the exception of those that are serving first responders, grocery store employees and other essential workers.

"It gives us time to look ahead and align the reopening of child care with the reopening of employment across the state," said Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, commissioner of the Department of Early Education.

The governor stressed that remote learning will continue through the end of the school year.

"This does not mean it's time to start summer vacation early," Baker said.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said he expects to issue new guidance soon on what precautions will have to be taken to reopen schools in the fall, what remote learning will look like for the rest of the year, what standards will be used to determine whether students will be allowed to move on to the next grade and whether schools will use pass/fail grading or if letter grades will continue.