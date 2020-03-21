Mass. Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center tested positive for coronavirus, Massachusetts Department of Correction Deputy Director of Communications Jason Dobson said on Saturday.

The inmate and his roommate, who has not displayed any symptoms, have been quarantined from each other and other inmates since March 19, according to Dobson.

The MTC, located in Bridgewater, is a medium-security facility that houses inmates identified as sex offenders or committed as sexually dangerous.

The inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 is an adult male serving a life sentence.

The Department of Correction received the inmate's positive test results on Friday.

The MTC and all Department of Correction facilities have been following the Department of Public Health guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

MTC staff have been using personal protective equipment when interacting with inmates, including when they are receiving food or medical care.

There are no other positive inmate coronavirus cases in the state, as of Saturday.