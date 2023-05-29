Mass. Insurance Regulators Investigate Point32Health Data Breach

State insurance regulators have opened an examination into a cyberattack on one of the state's largest health insurance providers.

The Division of Insurance is monitoring the Point32Health data breach, which may have compromised personal data including addresses, medical history and Social Security numbers of current and former Harvard Pilgrim Health Care policyholders, according to Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development spokesperson Margaret Quackenbush.

The insurance giant, which is the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim, informed members last week that an investigation into a ransomware attack it identified last month has now determined that patient information might have been stolen.

In addition to their examination into how the data breach could impact the company, health care providers and members who use the insurance, DOI has been in contact with Point32Health to provide consumers and providers with resources to address negative impacts on credit or other financial consequences of the breach, Quackenbush said. State regulators are required to monitor the solvency and market conduct of insurers, and officials want to ensure that the situation is being properly addressed because a data breach could affect the financial condition of an insurer, and consequently consumers and providers.

