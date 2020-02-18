politics

Mass. Lawmaker Facing Federal Charges That He Used Campaign Funds Illegally

The FBI said state Rep. David Nangle was arrested at his home in Lowell on Tuesday morning

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A Massachusetts lawmaker has been arrested on federal charges, including allegations that he illegally used campaign funds.

The FBI Boston said state Rep. David Nangle, a Democrat, was arrested by FBI and IRS special agents at his home in Lowell on Tuesday morning. He faces dozens of charges, the FBI said.

Additional details are expected to be released at a 10:30 a.m. press conference in Boston.

Nangle has served in the state Legislature since 1999. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ethics, the House Committee on Rules and the Joint Committee on Rules.

This article tagged under:

politicsFBIMassachusetts Statehouse
