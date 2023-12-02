Mass. Legislature adjourns without passing supplemental budget on Saturday

The Massachusetts House adjourned a rare Saturday session after Republicans once againpushed off consideration of a $3.1 billion closeout budget bill packed with money for the state's emergency shelter system, public worker raises and special education.

The House will return on Monday to once again try to vote on a supplemental budget.

The Massachusetts Teaches Association blasted the House and Senate for adjourning without passing a supplemental budget on Friday. The legislation funds raises for tens of thousands of public workers who have already ratified new collective bargaining agreements they struck with the Healey administration.

"The Legislature’s inability to pass a budget that addresses the plight of families in need of shelter, as well as funds long-ratified contracts for state workers, is a stunning failure," association President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy said in a joint statement. "Yesterday, when the conference committee reached agreement on the content of a supplemental budget, we were hopeful that contracts would finally be funded. But today, the Legislature adjourned without finalizing a budget and sending it to Governor Maura Healey for her signature. This is unacceptable."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

House and Senate Democrats announced Thursday that they had reached a deal on a supplemental budget, but they could not get the overdue legislation across the finish line in the face of frustrated Republicans.

Democrats were unable to finish work on the supplemental budget before formal sessions ended on Nov. 15, meaning they had to come up with a bill that received unanimous support in informal sessions.