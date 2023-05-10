New Hampshire

Mass. Man Drowns While Fishing in NH Lake

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they recovered the body of Allan Schuh, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, from Bow Lake in Strafford around 10 a.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

DZDjWI9WkAALIEW
Blayne Alexander

A Massachusetts man drowned this week while out fishing in a New Hampshire lake, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they recovered the body of Allan Schuh, of Plymouth, from Bow Lake in Strafford around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Schuh had gone fishing Tuesday and was reported missing by his wife when he didn't return home that afternoon.

Authorities searched until dark on Tuesday night and resumed their search on Wednesday morning until they ultimately recovered Schuh's body about 15 feet from shore in 8-foot deep water.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but officials said Schuh was not wearing a life jacket.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

New Hampshire State Police and Marine Patrol, Strafford police and fire, Barrington police and the Rochester and Barnstead fire departments all assisted in the search.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Driver Charged With DUI After Leading NH Police on Multi-Town Chase

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Trump's CNN Town Hall in NH Takes on Higher Stakes After Sexual Abuse Verdict

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us