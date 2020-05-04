coronavirus

Mass. Reports 86 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,000 New Cases

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts on Monday reported 86 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, as the total number of cases in the state rose by 1,000.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that 4,090 people have now died and 69,087 have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Monday's figures represent a sharp decline from a day earlier, when the state recorded nearly twice as many deaths -- 158 -- and 1,824 cases. But the number of tests reported Sunday was over 16,000, compared to just 9,622 on Monday.

