Mass. Restaurateurs Lobby Gov. Baker to Open at Full Capacity in June

A group of roughly 100 Massachusetts restaurant owners and related hospitality businesses is pushing Gov. Charlie Baker to allow the industry to open at full capacity in June.

Noting that the hospitality industry has seen half of its 300,000-person workforce laid off as the economy shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus, the group said 60,000 of those jobs may never return.

“We can operate safer than a Walmart, Target, Home Depot, or a supermarket, which host many more customers per day, are not usually as clean, and six feet distance is close to impossible,” said the group’s open letter to Baker and Beacon Hill lawmakers.

