Mass. Retailers Report Sluggish Holiday Sales Season

Local small businesses saw the dollar amount in holiday sales increase by just more than 1% last year over the 2021 holiday shopping season, well shy of the 4% annual increase that the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said is typical.
RAM said Thursday that a survey of its members found a 1.2% increase in sales during November and December and an apparent drop in the overall number of sales. The small business group said 50% of the member companies that responded said the number of holiday transactions dropped from 2021 levels and that another 25% said holiday sales were flat last year.
