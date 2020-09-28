coronavirus in massachusetts

Mass. School District Investigates Party Attended by '50 to 100′ Teenagers

The school district said failure to adhere to social distancing guidelines could endanger its hybrid learning model

By Young-Jin Kim

The Milton, Massachusetts school district is investigating a reported party in town where up to 100 teenagers were “possible ignoring” social distancing guidelines.

In a statement, superintendent James Jette and Milton High president Karen Cahill said they could not confirm whether any of the teenagers at the alleged party were students in the district, but said the party was “concerning” as the district tried to maintain a hybrid learning model.

They said the party was reportedly attended by some 50 to 100 teenagers.

The party “goes against everything we have been asking the community to do to help ensure that our schools stay open in a hybrid model,” Jett and Cahill said.

The district asked any parents who know their children had attended the party to monitor their health and contact school administrators.  

Merrimack College is shifting to online classes for the week after learning of a dozen more coronavirus cases believed to be unrelated to a cluster confined to one residence hall.

Parents are also asked to reiterate to students that “this risky behavior is not acceptable and could have serious implications on the community as a whole.”

The district said it would continue to monitor the situation.

