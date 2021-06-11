Mass. Schools Report 103 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 103 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff members, marking another decline in cases compared to the previous week.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 85 students and 18 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between June 3 and June 9.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The case report marks a decrease of 27 cases from the previous week. The last report said 130 students and staff tested positive.

All high schools in Massachusetts were required to reopen for full-time, in-person learning in May, though some have received state-approved delays.

Elementary and middle school students returned to in-person learning in April.

All Massachusetts schools and districts will be required to hold classes in-person next fall and health and safety requirements imposed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be lifted for the new school year, the department said in new guidance sent to superintendents.

The guidance says districts and schools must continue "core mitigation strategies" including indoor masking, physical distance and strong hand hygiene for the remainder of this school year. Although the state lifted coronavirus restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals last week, students and staff are still required to wear masks inside.