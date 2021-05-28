Mass. Schools Report 250 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 250 new COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff members, a sharp drop from the previous week.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 229 students and 21 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between May 20 and May 26.

The case report marks a decrease of 117 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 367 students and staff tested positive.

All high schools in Massachusetts were required to reopen for full-time, in-person learning earlier this month, though some have received state-approved delays.

Elementary and middle school students returned to in-person learning in April.

All Massachusetts schools and districts will be required to hold classes in-person next fall and health and safety requirements imposed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be lifted for the new school year, the department said in new guidance sent to superintendents Thursday evening.

The guidance says districts and schools must continue "core mitigation strategies" including indoor masking, physical distance and strong hand hygiene for the remainder of this school year. When the state lifts most COVID-19 restrictions this Saturday, students and staff will still need to wear masks inside.