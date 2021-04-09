Massachusetts

Mass. Schools Report 978 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

A total of 821 students tested positive from April 1 to April 7, along with 157 school district employees. 

Massachusetts schools this week reported 978 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff. 

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 821 students and 157 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between April 1 and April 7. 

The case report marks a decrease of 67 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 801 students and 204 district staff tested positive, for a total of 1005 cases. 

The majority of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Massachusetts returned to in-person learning Monday as part of the plan outlined by the state's Department of Education.

The state approved waivers for dozens of districts that aren't ready to return full-time and parents may still opt to have their kids learn remotely for the remainder of the school year.

