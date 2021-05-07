Mass. Schools Reports 669 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 669 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 604 students and 65 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between April 29 and May 5.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The case report marks a decrease of 143 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 718 students and 94 district staff tested positive, for a total of 812 cases.

All middle schools in the Bay State were required to return to full time in-person learning last week. Elementary schools returned on April 5, and high schools will be required to return by May 17.