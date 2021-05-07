Mass. Schools Reports 669 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 669 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 604 students and 65 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between April 29 and May 5.
The case report marks a decrease of 143 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 718 students and 94 district staff tested positive, for a total of 812 cases.
All middle schools in the Bay State were required to return to full time in-person learning last week. Elementary schools returned on April 5, and high schools will be required to return by May 17.