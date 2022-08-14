Massachusetts

Mass. Senator Ed Markey Among Lawmakers Visiting Taiwan 12 Days After Pelosi Trip

By The Associated Press

A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.

The American Institute in Taiwan said the five-member delegation led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia.

They will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.

