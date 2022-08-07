gun violence

Mass Shooting Leaves at Least 9 Injured in Downtown Cincinnati

Two more people were shot in a separate incident in the city's Cincinnati’s Central Business District, police said

By Joe Studley and Mithil Aggarwal | NBC News

Working police lights
Getty Images

At least 9 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

As the suspect was actively shooting, one officer discharged a shot, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told a news conference. It was unknown if the bullet struck the suspect, he added.

The suspect then "fled the scene," he said, adding that nobody was currently in custody.

None of the victims were “in critical condition and most of those injuries are lower extremity injuries,” he said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceshootingCincinnatimass shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us