Mass. State Parks Reach Capacity as Residents Seek Refuge From Heat Wave

By around 10:30 a.m., parking areas at Nahant Beach had closed after the beach reached its maximum number of reservations

A number of Massachusetts state parks issued temporary closings Sunday as people flocked to natural areas amid a heat wave.

By around 10:30 a.m., parking areas at Nahant Beach had closed after the beach reached its maximum number of reservations. An hour later, parking areas at Salisbury Beach State Reservation had been shut down as well.

At points, parking lots at Cochituate State Park in Natick, Douglas State Forest, Hopkinton State Park and Ashland State Park were temporarily closed after reaching the maximum number of reservations.

Temperatures were expected to exceed 90 degrees Sunday, and an even hotter day was expected Monday.

The heat waves comes as the state remains in Phase 3 of its restart from the coronavirus crisis, meaning social distancing guidelines and restrictions on gathering sizes are in place across the state.

