Mass. towns prepare for weather conditions that might affect fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July celebrations are being postponed in some Massachusetts towns due to weather conditions impacting the region.

The Lynn and Swampscott fireworks show will now take place on Wednesday. About another dozen cities and towns are looking at doing the same things for the activities originally set for Monday due to the rain.

As for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, conductor Keith Lockhart noted that there has only been one rainout in the 28 years he's led the show.

"If it's raining lightly and there isn't a lot of wind, we can perform in almost anything. If it gets more severe than that, then we have to make other plans" said Lockhart.

The other plans might include tape-recording a performance on Monday and airing it on Tuesday but not a postponement.

Make sure you contact your local town or city for the latest updates on fourth of July events in your area.