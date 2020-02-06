Boston’s First Recreational Marijuana Shop Gets Approval

Massachusetts approved its first minority-owned retail marijuana shop, more than three years after voters approved the nation's first marijuana law aimed at promoting minorities in the new industry.

The state's Cannabis Control Commission voted Thursday on a final license for Pure Oasis, a Boston pot shop proposed by local black entrepreneurs.

The location, 430 Blue Hill Ave. in Grove Hall, doubles as Boston's first licensed marijuana shop. It plans to operate between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The approval comes as black and Latino groups complain Massachusetts and other states are still falling far short of their promises to minorities and Boston has been criticized for its slow rollout of pot shops.

Pure Oasis is owned by Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart. The duo first received provisional approval from the Cannabis Control Commission in July 2019.