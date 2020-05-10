Mass. Whole Foods Store Closes After Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

A Whole Foods store in Lynnfield, Massachusetts has closed after multiple employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson said Sunday.

The spokesperson said the store had undergone “multiple professional deep cleanings and disinfections throughout the facility” and was following the guidance of health and food safety authorities.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, and to prioritize the safety of our Team Members, we have decided to temporarily close the store to further evaluate,” the spokesperson said.

The store is expected to reopen “in the coming days.”

It was not immediately clear how many staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two Massachusetts Walmarts have become coronavirus hot spots.

The spokesperson said Whole Foods would continue to pay employees missing shifts due to the closure.

The supermarket chain has implemented safety measures such as social distancing and crowd control guidelines as well as plexiglass barriers at check-out stations, the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Walmart stores in Avon and Abington reopened after closing last week because of the outbreak. A third Walmart in Quincy remains closed after workers there were diagnosed with the virus. One employee died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.