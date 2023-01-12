Student From US Dies in Airbnb Balcony Fall During Mexico Vacation

A 20-year-old woman who was originally from Newburyport, Massachusetts, died while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.

Leah "Lee" Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University in Boston, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mass General Hospital.

Pearse was locked out of her Airbnb in Cancún early in the morning on Jan. 6, when she tried to get inside through the third floor balcony. She slipped, fell and died instantly, according to her obituary.

The 20-year-old was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for others that her presence was bright and brilliant for all who knew her," her obituary said.

Pearse graduated from the Classical Academy at Haverhill High School in 2020.