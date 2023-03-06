Massachusetts Business Confidence Flat in February

Massachusetts employers continue to show concerns about inflation, a possible recession, stagnant growth and widespread labor shortages — and seem to be holding their breath as to which storyline will dominate the regional economy in 2023.
The most recent business confidence index from the Associated Industries of Massachusetts was just 0.3 points higher than last month, following a two-month confidence slide.
