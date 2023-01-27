Massachusetts Cannabis Sales Surpass $4B

Adult-use cannabis sales in Massachusetts have surpassed $4 billion, eight months after the state announced sale hit the $3 billion mark, after the Cannabis Control Commission announced on Friday.

Since the first two cannabis retailers opened in November of 2018, the industry has grown to 265 cannabis retailers in Massachusetts, and 14 delivery companies in Massachusetts. In May, the CCC announced that sales had reached $3 billion, indicating that sales are growing faster than ever.

In 2022 alone, 71 new retailers and seven delivery companies opened in the Bay State. In calendar year 2022, cannabis sales generated $1.5 billion.

“Consumers' demand for tested, quality cannabis products remains strong since Massachusetts became the first East Coast state to open adult-use stores in 2018 and delivery service in 2021,” CCC Executive Director Shawn Collins said in a release. “As new jurisdictions come online, I am confident that licensees in the Commonwealth will maintain the competitive edge by demonstrating to peers what it takes to operate a safe, effective, and equitable cannabis industry.”

