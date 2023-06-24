Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrates 25 Years

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrated 25 years of service this week.

They marked the milestone with a gala that highlighted the two and a half decades of advancing women and girls.

The commission works with legislators and groups in the Commonwealth to make sure women have equity in all areas of their lives regardless of age, race, creed or socioeconomic status.

This year's gala featured a conversation with former governor Jane Swift and current Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston was part of the event for the organization that is a voice for women and girls across the Bay State.