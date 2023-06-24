Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrates 25 Years

This year's gala featured a conversation with former governor Jane Swift and current Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrated 25 years of service this week.

They marked the milestone with a gala that highlighted the two and a half decades of advancing women and girls.

The commission works with legislators and groups in the Commonwealth to make sure women have equity in all areas of their lives regardless of age, race, creed or socioeconomic status.

This year's gala featured a conversation with former governor Jane Swift and current Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston was part of the event for the organization that is a voice for women and girls across the Bay State.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us