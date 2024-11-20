Massachusetts

The Massachusetts cranberry industry? It's kind of a bog deal.

By Isabel Hart

Cranberries are corralled and wet harvested Carver.

It's been 112 years since Marcus Urann made the world’s first-ever canned cranberry sauce in the town of Hanson. Love it or hate it, the jellied accoutrement is a mainstay at the Thanksgiving dinner table. 

Like canned cranberries, the cranberry industry as a whole was born in Massachusetts. While the Bay State has not been the national leader in production of the crop for the past few decades, it remains an economic force in Massachusetts, specifically in the southeastern portion of the state.

