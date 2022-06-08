Massachusetts

Massachusetts Health Care Group Investigating Data Security Breach

The incident may have impacted 56 health care facilities and their patients

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Shields Health Care says it is investigating a data security breach that may have impacted 56 health care facilities and their patients.

Shields, which provides management and imaging services for health care facilities, said in a statement posted on its website that it "became aware of suspicious activity" on its network on March 28 and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the incident.

With help from third-party forensic specialists, the company said it took "immediate steps" to contain the incident and find out how it happened. An investigation determined that someone gained access to some Shields systems and acquired data from March 7 to March 21.

So far, Shields said it hasn't found any evidence indicating that any information from the incident was used to commit identity theft or fraud. The information could include names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, provider information, diagnosis, billing information, insurance information, medical record numbers, patient IDs and other medical treatment information.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The health care company said its review of the impacted data is still ongoing. Once it has completed its review, Shields said it will be directly contacting impacted individuals so they can take steps to protect their information if they wish to do so.

Federal law enforcement have been notified, and the incident will be reported to state and federal regulators as well.

Anyone with additional questions can call 855-503-3386. More information on what steps people can take to protect their information can be found here.

A full list of Shields Health Care's partner facilities can be found below:

Baystate Health Urgent Care, LLC
Baystate MRI & Imaging Center, LLC
Brighton Imaging Center, LLC
Cape Cod CT Services, LLC
Cape Cod Imaging Services, LLC (a business associate to Falmouth Hospital Association, Inc)
Cape Cod PET/CT Services, LLC
Cape Cod Radiation Therapy Service, LLC
Central Maine Medical Center
Emerson Hospital
Fall River/New Bedford Regional MRI Limited Partnership
Falmouth Hospital Association, Inc.
Franklin MRI Center, LLC
Lahey Clinic MRI Services, LLC
Massachusetts Bay MRI Limited Partnership
Mercy Imaging, Inc.
MRI/CT of Providence, LLC
Newton-Wellesley MRI Limited Partnership
NW Imaging Management Company, LLC (a business associate to Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates, Inc.)
Newton-Wellesley Imaging, PC
Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates, Inc.
Northern MASS MRI Services, Inc.
PET-CT Services by Tufts Medical Center and Shields, LLC
Shields and Sports Medicine Atlantic Imaging Management Co, LLC (a business associate SportsMedicine Atlantic Orthopaedics P.A.)
Shields CT of Brockton, LLC
Shields Imaging at Anna Jaques Hospital, LLC
Shields Healthcare of Cambridge, Inc.
Shields Imaging at University Hospital, LLC
Shields Imaging at York Hospital, LLC
Shields Imaging Management at Emerson Hospital, LLC (a business associate to Emerson Hospital)
Shields Imaging of Eastern Mass, LLC
Shields Imaging of Lowell General Hospital, LLC
Shields Imaging of Portsmouth, LLC
Shields Imaging with Central Maine Health, LLC (a business associate to Central Maine Medical Center)
Shields Management Company, Inc.
Shields MRI & Imaging Center of Cape Cod, LLC
Shields MRI of Framingham, LLC
Shields PET/CT at CMMC, LLC
Shields PET_CT at Berkshire Medical Center, LLC
Shields PET-CT at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, LLC
Shields PET-CT at Emerson Hospital, LLC
Shields Radiology Associates, PC
Shields Signature Imaging, LLC
Shields Sturdy PET-CT, LLC
Shields-Tufts Medical Center Imaging Management, LLC (a business associate to Tufts Medical Center, Inc.)
South Shore Regional MRI Limited Partnership
Southeastern Massachusetts Regional MRI Limited Partnership
SportsMedicine Atlantic Orthopaedics P.A.
Tufts Medical Center, Inc.
UMass Memorial HealthAlliance MRI Center, LLC
UMass Memorial MRI – Marlborough, LLC
UMass Memorial MRI & Imaging Center, LLC
Winchester Hospital / Shields MRI, LLC
Radiation Therapy of Southeastern Massachusetts, LLC
Radiation Therapy of Winchester, LLC
South Suburban Oncology Center Limited Partnership
Shields Imaging of North Shore, LLC

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts State Police 5 hours ago

Malden Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Cruiser, Leading Police on Chase

Waltham 23 hours ago

Defense Contractor Raytheon Moving HQ Out of Mass.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsquincydata breachShields Health Care
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us