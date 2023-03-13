Weather

Massachusetts Nor'easter: Hour-by-Hour Timeline of This Week's Big Winter Storm

The storm is expected to bring a wide range of potentially devastating impacts, including up to 18 inches of snow, high winds that could cause widespread power outages, coastal flooding and the potential for blizzard conditions

By Pamela Gardner and Marc Fortier

Getty Images

This week's nor'easter is expected to be spread across three days, starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday morning.

It's also expected to bring a wide range of potentially devastating impacts, including up to 18 inches of snowfall, high winds that could cause widespread power outages, coastal flooding and potentially even blizzard conditions in some areas.

Here's a detailed look at the timing and potential impacts of this week's big winter storm:

When is it going to snow, and how long will the winter storm last?

Power outages likely, 70+ mph wind gusts possible

Coastal flooding, wave heights

How much is it going to snow in New England?

Snow totals for Greater Boston, Worcester

Northern New England snowfall totals

Southern New England snowfall totals

