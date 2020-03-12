Massachusetts Now Has 108 Cases of Coronavirus

Massachusetts now has 108 cases of the coronavirus, an increase from 95 on Wednesday.

That represents a slightly higher increase than the day before, when only three new cases were announced. The new numbers were announced Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

They come amid widespread preparations for the outbreak, which has killed thousands of people around the world and nearly 40 people in the United States.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency over the outbreak. The 92 cases reported that day were more than double the count from the day before.

Schools across Massachusetts are canceling classes or moving to online-only education, more than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.