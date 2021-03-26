State Receives Approval for FEMA Mass Vaccination Site at Hynes Convention Center

The state of Massachusetts has received approval for a FEMA mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

The Hynes was already serving as a mass vaccination site, but the state said the partnership with FEMA is expected to bring an additional 6,000 federal doses daily to the facility, for a total of 7,000 doses a day when combined with the state's current allocation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Massachusetts is a national leader for vaccines and this additional support from the federal government will help to increase access and availability to some of our most disproportionately impacted communities,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support from the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting Massachusetts to host one of these sites and for the support of our congressional delegation in applying for this program.”

The Community Vaccination Center program will be open to the public, with additional services available for the most disproportionately impacted communities in Suffolk County, starting March 31.

People interested in booking an appointment at the Hynes Convention Center vaccination site should continue to pre-register at vaccinesignup.mass.gov.

Mass vaccinations are moving to Hynes Convention Center ahead of Red Sox Opening Day.

The state said there will be no disruption to the appointment process as a result of this federal expansion.

The state also said it will coordinate additional community outreach to assist vulnerable residents with sign-ups. Additionally, a portion of the federal doses will be designated for mobile units for areas of Suffolk County, including Boston, Chelsea and Revere. Additional details about that program are expected to be released soon.

The Hynes Community Vaccination Site will have interpreters available daily for residents speaking Spanish, Mandarin and Haitian/Creole, as well as the ability to use telephone translation with access to another 240 languages.

The facility will be staffed for an eight-week period by state, federal and state contracted workers.