youth sports

READ: Massachusetts Releases New Guidance on Youth, Adult Sports

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is still waiting on accompanying guidelines from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

By Katie Lannan, State House News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

New state guidance set to take effect Monday outlines what youth and adult amateur sports activities will be allowed to take place -- and with what safety precautions -- during the current phase of the state's reopening plan.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said its guidance "applies to K-12 school and other youth sports activities," and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a statement posted to Twitter that it is awaiting "accompanying guidelines from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education."

The document categorizes sports into three levels of COVID-19 transmission risk, based on the amount of close contact required or expected, with different limitations for each.

Lower-risk activities, like tennis, golf, gymnastics and cross country, can hold individual or socially distanced group activities, competitive practices, competitions and outdoor tournaments.

For the other two risk levels, competitive practices and competitions are only allowed with modifications in place. They can participate in individual or distanced activities like non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning and drills the way the sport is traditionally played.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: 2nd ICE Detainee in Ga. Dies of COVID-19; Traces Found in High-Touch Surfaces in LA

hand sanitizers 38 mins ago

FDA Warns of New Hand Sanitizer Ingredient as List of Dangerous Products Grows

Sports including baseball and softball, team swimming, volleyball and field hockey are deemed moderate risk.

The higher-risk category includes football, basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and ultimate Frisbee.

This article tagged under:

youth sportsMassachusettscoronavirus
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us