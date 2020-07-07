coronavirus

Massachusetts Reopening Plan: What's Open and Closed?

The first step of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, including gyms, fitness studios and movie theaters, started Monday

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

The first step of Phase 3 of the state's 4-phased reopening started Monday, including gyms, fitness studios, movie theaters, museums and outdoor venues.

Gov. Charlie Baker hasn't said yet when the next stage of reopening will begin, but he has said all along that he wants at least two weeks of new data between each stage. That would put the start of step two of Phase 3 at July 20 if the data continues to trend in the right direction.

So what's open, and what's still closed? Here's where we stand on reopening Massachusetts:

