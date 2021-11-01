Massachusetts Secretary of State to Speak Ahead of Election Day

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is scheduled to address the media on Monday morning, just one day before voters are set to head to the polls for Election Day.

He is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from the State House, discussing expected voter turnout and the collection and counting of mail-in ballots.

There are a number of important races across the state on Tuesday, possibly none with a higher profile than Boston's historic mayoral contest between city council colleagues Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Whoever wins will be the first woman and first person of color elected to the city’s top political office.

That mayoral race drew some added attention over the weekend, when City Councilors Michael Flaherty and Ed Flynn alleged that some mail-in ballots were never delivered to voters and were instead thrown out by a postal worker. They said they were told the temporary mail carrier responsible has now been either suspended or terminated.

However, the U.S. Postal Service said Sunday that, while an employee has been accused of mishandling mail in South Boston, including political mail, no ballots or ballot materials were involved.

"All campaign mailpieces were recovered and returned to the mailstream," a postal service representative said in a statement.

The postal service didn't confirm or deny on Sunday that an employee had been terminated, saying only that an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General had been requested, and that no comment would be made until the completion of the investigation.

The councilors believed that the majority of the missing ballots were from District 2, Ward 6, which is in South Boston. Flaherty said the Elections Department told him voting numbers are off by 200 to 250 votes compared to the preliminary election.

The Massachusetts Secretary of State's Office challenged the account, saying there was some mail that was impacted but that it was recovered, and there were no ballots involved.

Debra O'Malley, a spokeswoman for the office, said they have not heard from any affected voters confirming that they didn't receive ballots.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Boston on Tuesday. Click here to find your polling location.