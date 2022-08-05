Massachusetts Shifts Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy Due to Limited Supply

Monkeypox vaccine providers in Massachusetts have received an alert from state public health officials that the state is shifting its vaccine strategy to focus on one dose while supply is limited.

In a message to Massachusetts health care providers, hospitals, community health centers and local boards of health, the state Department of Health announced that the state is moving to a first-dose prioritization strategy starting Monday to ensure that the maximum number of people who are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine get some level of protection.

"This means that, although the vaccine is approved as a two-dose series, we are recommending that providers limit vaccine administration to a first dose, a strategy in line with a growing number of other jurisdictions across the country," state health officials said in their statement.

