monkeypox

Massachusetts Shifts Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy Due to Limited Supply

By Michael Rosenfield and Marc Fortier

Monkeypox vaccine providers in Massachusetts have received an alert from state public health officials that the state is shifting its vaccine strategy to focus on one dose while supply is limited.

In a message to Massachusetts health care providers, hospitals, community health centers and local boards of health, the state Department of Health announced that the state is moving to a first-dose prioritization strategy starting Monday to ensure that the maximum number of people who are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine get some level of protection.

"This means that, although the vaccine is approved as a two-dose series, we are recommending that providers limit vaccine administration to a first dose, a strategy in line with a growing number of other jurisdictions across the country," state health officials said in their statement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

monkeypox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us