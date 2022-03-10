snowfall totals

New England Snowfall Totals: How Much Fell Wednesday?

Some areas saw over 5 inches of snow by the time the storm moved out

By Marc Fortier

When you woke up Thursday morning, you might have been surprised at just how much snow had fallen overnight. Some areas received almost a half a foot of snow by the time Wednesday's storm ended, leaving parts of Greater Boston looking like a winter wonderland.

Here's a look at Wednesday's snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Attleborough: 1.6"

Mansfield: 1.5"

Norton: 1.4"

Methuen: 4.5"

Newburyport: 4.3"

Topsfield: 4"

Groveland: 3.3"

Ipswich: 3"

Saugus: 2.8"

Rockport: 1.5"

Sunderland: 4.3"

Leverett: 3"

Ludlow: 4"

Chicopee: 3.5"

Wilbraham: 3.3"

Hampden: 3.3"

West Springfield: 3.1"

Westhampton: 5"

Easthampton: 2.8"

Pepperell: 4.3"

Dracut: 4.3"

Chelmsford: 4.2"

Carlisle: 3.6"

Wilimington: 3.5"

Waltham: 3.5"

Hudson: 3.5"

Lexington: 3.3"

Hopkinton: 3"

Bedford: 3"

Ashland: 3"

Stow: 2.8"

Acton: 2.1"

Natick: 2"

Milton: 4"

Millis: 2.5"

Franklin: 2.5"

Weymouth: 2.2"

Braintree: 1.8"

Sharon: 1.5"

Rockland: 1.4"

East Bridgewater: 1.2"

Lakeville: 1.1"

Duxbury: 0.8"

Chelsea: 2.5"

Logan Airport: 1.4"

Ashburnham: 5.5"

Royalston: 5.5"

Sterling: 5"

Lunenburge: 4.8"

Fitchburg: 4.8"

Athol: 4.5"

Hubbardston: 4.5"

Holden: 4.5"

Gardner: 4.3"

Princeton: 4"

Worcester: 4"

Westborough: 3.7"

Paxton: 3.5"

Leominster: 3.5"

Boylston: 3.5"

Auburn: 3.3"

Leicester: 3.3"

Douglas: 3.1"

Grafton: 3"

Webster: 3"

Sutton: 3"

Hardwick: 2.8"

Sturbridge: 2.7"

Whitinsville: 2.6"

Milford: 2.5"

Rhode Island

Bristol: 1"

TF Green Airport: 2.9"

Coventry: 1.3"

Burrillville: 3"

Foster: 2.9"

North Smithfield: 2.2"

Smithfield: 2.2"

Cumberland: 1.7"

Providence: 1"

Connecticut

Burlington: 5"

Simsbury: 4.2"

Canton: 4"

West Hartford: 4"

Bradley Airport: 3.8"

Windsor: 2.7"

Wethersfield: 2.5"

Southington: 2.1"

Rocky Hill: 2"

Rockville: 3.5"

Stafford: 3.2"

Coventry: 3"

Killingly: 1"

