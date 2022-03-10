New England Snowfall Totals: How Much Fell Wednesday?

When you woke up Thursday morning, you might have been surprised at just how much snow had fallen overnight. Some areas received almost a half a foot of snow by the time Wednesday's storm ended, leaving parts of Greater Boston looking like a winter wonderland.

Here's a look at Wednesday's snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England, according to the National Weather Service:

[9:35pm] Below is a map of observed snowfall across southern New England. We're continuing to collect data this evening and if you wish to submit a snowfall report use this link here: https://t.co/Z3a6W4gMGr



Thank you to all of our weather spotters! #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/AGoYrKGOTD — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 10, 2022

Massachusetts

Attleborough: 1.6"

Mansfield: 1.5"

Norton: 1.4"

Methuen: 4.5"

Newburyport: 4.3"

Topsfield: 4"

Groveland: 3.3"

Ipswich: 3"

Saugus: 2.8"

Rockport: 1.5"

Sunderland: 4.3"

Leverett: 3"

Ludlow: 4"

Chicopee: 3.5"

Wilbraham: 3.3"

Hampden: 3.3"

West Springfield: 3.1"

Westhampton: 5"

Easthampton: 2.8"

Pepperell: 4.3"

Dracut: 4.3"

Chelmsford: 4.2"

Carlisle: 3.6"

Wilimington: 3.5"

Waltham: 3.5"

Hudson: 3.5"

Lexington: 3.3"

Hopkinton: 3"

Bedford: 3"

Ashland: 3"

Stow: 2.8"

Acton: 2.1"

Natick: 2"

Milton: 4"

Millis: 2.5"

Franklin: 2.5"

Weymouth: 2.2"

Braintree: 1.8"

Sharon: 1.5"

Rockland: 1.4"

East Bridgewater: 1.2"

Lakeville: 1.1"

Duxbury: 0.8"

Chelsea: 2.5"

Logan Airport: 1.4"

Ashburnham: 5.5"

Royalston: 5.5"

Sterling: 5"

Lunenburge: 4.8"

Fitchburg: 4.8"

Athol: 4.5"

Hubbardston: 4.5"

Holden: 4.5"

Gardner: 4.3"

Princeton: 4"

Worcester: 4"

Westborough: 3.7"

Paxton: 3.5"

Leominster: 3.5"

Boylston: 3.5"

Auburn: 3.3"

Leicester: 3.3"

Douglas: 3.1"

Grafton: 3"

Webster: 3"

Sutton: 3"

Hardwick: 2.8"

Sturbridge: 2.7"

Whitinsville: 2.6"

Milford: 2.5"

Rhode Island

Bristol: 1"

TF Green Airport: 2.9"

Coventry: 1.3"

Burrillville: 3"

Foster: 2.9"

North Smithfield: 2.2"

Smithfield: 2.2"

Cumberland: 1.7"

Providence: 1"

Connecticut

Burlington: 5"

Simsbury: 4.2"

Canton: 4"

West Hartford: 4"

Bradley Airport: 3.8"

Windsor: 2.7"

Wethersfield: 2.5"

Southington: 2.1"

Rocky Hill: 2"

Rockville: 3.5"

Stafford: 3.2"

Coventry: 3"

Killingly: 1"