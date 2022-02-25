snowfall totals

Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen So Far?

Some areas had already seen 4 inches of snow as of 7:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Snow started falling on Friday morning in parts of New England.

Some areas had already seen 4 inches of snow as of 7:30 a.m. Here's a closer look at the forecast, which calls for up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Here's a look at snowfall totals so far from cities and towns across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Barre: 3.8"

Auburn: 2.9"

Lakeville: 2"

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Ashland: 3.5"

Sterling: 3.5"

Mashpee: 1"

Peabody: 3.5"

Dudley: 2.9"

Taunton: 2"

Northborough: 3"

Westfield: 3"

Southwick: 3"

Belchertown: 4"

Ludlow: 3"

Walpole: 2"

Millis: 3"

Franklin: 3.5"

Lunenberg: 2.7"

Lexington: 3"

New Bedford: 0.4"

Hampden: 3.2"

North Grafton: 2"

Waltham: 3.5"

West Springfield: 3"

Waltham: 2"

Brewster: 1"

Marstons Mills: Dusting/trace

Sandwich: 0.5"

West Falmouth: 0.5"

Fairhaven: 0.6"

Acushnet: 1.3"

East Falmouth: 0.5"

Lunenberg: 1.4"

Waquoit: 0.8"

Pocasset: 1"

Westfield: 2"

Northborough: 1"

Hardwick: 2"

Rhode Island

Cumberland: 2"

Coventry: 1"

Smithfield: 2.5"

Warwick: 0.9"

Scituate: 1.5"

Connecticut

Enfield: 2.6"

West Hartford: 2.1"

Weatogue: 2.5"

Glastonbury: 3.5"

Andover: 1.5"

Scotland: 1"

Moosup: 2"

More on Friday's snowstorm

storm coverage 3 hours ago

Dozens of Crashes Reported, Speed Limits Reduced Due to Slick Road Conditions

First Alert 4 hours ago

Storm to Blast New England With Up to a Foot of Snow: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

SNOW LIVE CAM: See How Boston's Seaport Looks Right Now

This article tagged under:

snowfall totalsMassachusettsBostonWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us