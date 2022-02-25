Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen So Far?

Snow started falling on Friday morning in parts of New England.
Some areas had already seen 4 inches of snow as of 7:30 a.m. Here's a closer look at the forecast, which calls for up to a foot of snow in some areas.
Here's a look at snowfall totals so far from cities and towns across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Barre: 3.8"
Auburn: 2.9"
Lakeville: 2"
Ashland: 3.5"
Sterling: 3.5"
Mashpee: 1"
Peabody: 3.5"
Dudley: 2.9"
Taunton: 2"
Northborough: 3"
Westfield: 3"
Southwick: 3"
Belchertown: 4"
Ludlow: 3"
Walpole: 2"
Millis: 3"
Franklin: 3.5"
Lunenberg: 2.7"
Lexington: 3"
New Bedford: 0.4"
Hampden: 3.2"
North Grafton: 2"
Waltham: 3.5"
West Springfield: 3"
Brewster: 1"
Marstons Mills: Dusting/trace
Sandwich: 0.5"
West Falmouth: 0.5"
Fairhaven: 0.6"
Acushnet: 1.3"
East Falmouth: 0.5"
Waquoit: 0.8"
Pocasset: 1"
Hardwick: 2"
Rhode Island
Cumberland: 2"
Coventry: 1"
Smithfield: 2.5"
Warwick: 0.9"
Scituate: 1.5"
Connecticut
Enfield: 2.6"
West Hartford: 2.1"
Weatogue: 2.5"
Glastonbury: 3.5"
Andover: 1.5"
Scotland: 1"
Moosup: 2"