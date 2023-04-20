Massachusetts State Police Motorcycle Trooper Injured in Crash

A Massachusetts State Police motorcycle trooper was injured in a crash Thursday morning.
State police said around 10:40 a.m., the motorcycle trooper was struck by another vehicle on Hammond Pond Parkway in Brookline while providing an escort. The trooper was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.
More Massachusetts stories
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.