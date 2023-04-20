Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police Motorcycle Trooper Injured in Crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts State Police motorcycle trooper was injured in a crash Thursday morning.

State police said around 10:40 a.m., the motorcycle trooper was struck by another vehicle on Hammond Pond Parkway in Brookline while providing an escort. The trooper was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

1 Killed, 4 Others Injured in SUV Crash on Mass. Pike

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

US Coast Guard Searching for Missing Boaters Off the Coast of Southern NH

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us