Massachusetts to evaluate energy affordability programs in the state

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) ordered the opening of an inquiry to address the high cost of energy in the Bay State.

The DPU is looking to make improvements to existing energy affordability programs that impact residents.

Too many families across Massachusetts are struggling to keep up with the high cost of energy,” said Chair James Van Nostrand. “We need to take action now to address the challenges people bear in paying their utility bills, especially as Massachusetts transitions away from volatile fossil fuels. Our investigation will look at the different models that exist to reduce the burden so many of our residents face in making ends meet.”

“The impact of high energy costs on customers is a top priority for the Department” said Commissioner Cecile Fraser. “This investigation will enable us to help customers by better understanding issues around affordability. We look forward to hearing from everyone affected by this issue.”

“There are substantial numbers of Massachusetts households whose budgets are strained after paying their utility bills,” said Commissioner Staci Rubin. “The Department is creating this opportunity to hear from many voices about how it can direct changes that will lower the energy burden for low- and moderate-income residents so that people are less likely to make choices between paying utility bills and covering other essential costs.”

The inquiry will be looking for feedback in these areas:

Design of residential energy affordability programs

Program administration, such as the process to verify people’s income

Small commercial and industrial energy affordability issues

General questions and concerns regarding energy affordability

Massachusetts residents are welcomed to send their comments before March 1, 2024. Learn how to comment here.

After the comments are evaluated, the DPU will be doing the following: