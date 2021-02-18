coronavirus

Massachusetts' Vaccine Scheduling Website Crashed. Here's How People Reacted

Residents took to Twitter after the state's vaccination finder crashed just as some one million people became eligible for vaccine appointments.

By Gabi Falk

Just as about one million Massachusetts residents became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Thursday morning, the state's vaccine finder website crashed, causing confusion among those clamoring to sign up for an appointment.

Residents began reporting issues with the vaccination finder website before 8 a.m., the time when residents age 65 and over and those with two or more specific medical conditions became eligible to schedule their COVID-19 appointments.

As it became clear the website had crashed, Twitter users took to the social media platform to criticize the state's rollout of its vaccination program.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel told NBC10 Boston and NECN a high volume of traffic to the website may be the cause of the crash, and said officials were working to resolve the issue.

While it may take weeks for all residents to secure appointments due to a high demand and limited supply, residents are encouraged to continue to check the website as appointments become available.

Twitter users weren't the ones to express their displeasure.

In a statement, Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, a Democrat, criticized the Baker administration's rollout of the vaccination process.

“I am deeply disappointed that today so many Massachusetts residents are feeling frustration and anger on a day when we should be experiencing hope. I hear it and I feel it too," she said in a statement. "The Administration must deliver a better experience for our residents, who have already dealt with so much anxiety and disruption.”

