Massachusetts' Vaccine Scheduling Website Crashed. Here's How People Reacted

Just as about one million Massachusetts residents became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Thursday morning, the state's vaccine finder website crashed, causing confusion among those clamoring to sign up for an appointment.

Residents began reporting issues with the vaccination finder website before 8 a.m., the time when residents age 65 and over and those with two or more specific medical conditions became eligible to schedule their COVID-19 appointments.

As it became clear the website had crashed, Twitter users took to the social media platform to criticize the state's rollout of its vaccination program.

Went to the Massachusetts vaccination website .. wow did they hire consultants to make the worst website possible? 5 clicks later and still going round in circles 🤣🤣 — Monkol Lek (@theFourier2k) February 18, 2021

#Massachusetts vaccination scheduling is terrible. The website for online scheduling has crashed & phone registration system has disconnected me multiple times. Do something Governor #Baker! Your plan has failed, accept that you aren't alwsys right & FIX IT. — Tracey (@CapeGirl2011) February 18, 2021

The Massachusetts vaccination site giving out big https://t.co/BKpulwtnGb launch vibes - crash, crash, nope. Who's the web host and why didn't you get a hyperscale provider?? @CharlieBakerMA @MassGovernor not a great job. As @AyannaPressley said, Massachusetts must do better. — J. P. Gownder (கவுண்டர்) (@jgownder) February 18, 2021

Sipping my coffee and thinking about how much of a raging failure Charlie Baker’s vaccination rollout has been in Massachusetts — Sydney Rachael Levin-Epstein (@SYDNEYRACHAEL_) February 18, 2021

Using the Massachusetts vaccination website is like feverishly clicking on Ticketmaster with millions of other people, except instead of trying to see Beyoncé you're trying to keep parents alive in a pandemic.#mapoli pic.twitter.com/8kWnAs5NeZ — Travis (@travtufts) February 18, 2021

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel told NBC10 Boston and NECN a high volume of traffic to the website may be the cause of the crash, and said officials were working to resolve the issue.

While it may take weeks for all residents to secure appointments due to a high demand and limited supply, residents are encouraged to continue to check the website as appointments become available.

Twitter users weren't the ones to express their displeasure.

In a statement, Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, a Democrat, criticized the Baker administration's rollout of the vaccination process.

“I am deeply disappointed that today so many Massachusetts residents are feeling frustration and anger on a day when we should be experiencing hope. I hear it and I feel it too," she said in a statement. "The Administration must deliver a better experience for our residents, who have already dealt with so much anxiety and disruption.”