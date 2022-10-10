Massachusetts Well Represented on New List of ‘Best Small Cities in America'

Several Massachusetts communities were recently ranked among the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub.
Lexington was ranked No. 4 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
According to the study, Lexington finished in the top 1% of the cities assessed, scoring a total of 70.58 points.
Lexington has a population of about 33,792 with a median household income of $185,686. The town received a score of 405 in affordability, 68 in economic health, 4 in education, 208 in quality of life and 7 in safety.
In total, 10 cities in Massachusetts were included in the top 30, along with Portland, Maine.
Here's the full top 30:
- Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Carmel, Indiana
- Fair Lawn, New Jersey
- Lexington, Massachusetts
- Brentwood, Tennessee
- Melrose, Massachusetts
- Zionsville, Indiana
- Needham, Massachusetts
- Portland, Maine
- Westfield, Indiana
- Milton, Massachusetts
- Sammamish, Washington
- Dublin, Ohio
- Brookfield, Wisconsin
- Leawood, Kansas
- Apex, North Carolina
- Arlington, Massachusetts
- Burlington, Massachusetts
- Newton, Massachusetts
- Princeton, New Jersey
- Redmond, Washington
- Randolph, Massachusetts
- Ridgewood, New Jersey
- Leesburg, Virginia
- Saratoga Springs, New York
- Fishers, Indiana
- Castle Rock, Colorado
- Wake Forest, North Carolina
- Medford, Massachusetts
- Reading, Massachusetts