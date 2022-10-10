Massachusetts

Massachusetts Well Represented on New List of ‘Best Small Cities in America'

According to the study, Lexington, Melrose, Needham, Milton, Arlington, Burlington and Newton finished in the top 1% of communities assessed

Several Massachusetts communities were recently ranked among the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub.

Lexington was ranked No. 4 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.

According to the study, Lexington finished in the top 1% of the cities assessed, scoring a total of 70.58 points.

Lexington has a population of about 33,792 with a median household income of $185,686. The town received a score of 405 in affordability, 68 in economic health, 4 in education, 208 in quality of life and 7 in safety.

In total, 10 cities in Massachusetts were included in the top 30, along with Portland, Maine.

Here's the full top 30:

  1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  2. Carmel, Indiana
  3. Fair Lawn, New Jersey
  4. Lexington, Massachusetts
  5. Brentwood, Tennessee
  6. Melrose, Massachusetts
  7. Zionsville, Indiana
  8. Needham, Massachusetts
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Westfield, Indiana
  11. Milton, Massachusetts
  12. Sammamish, Washington
  13. Dublin, Ohio
  14. Brookfield, Wisconsin
  15. Leawood, Kansas
  16. Apex, North Carolina
  17. Arlington, Massachusetts
  18. Burlington, Massachusetts
  19. Newton, Massachusetts
  20. Princeton, New Jersey
  21. Redmond, Washington
  22. Randolph, Massachusetts
  23. Ridgewood, New Jersey
  24. Leesburg, Virginia
  25. Saratoga Springs, New York
  26. Fishers, Indiana
  27. Castle Rock, Colorado
  28. Wake Forest, North Carolina
  29. Medford, Massachusetts
  30. Reading, Massachusetts

